Kylie Jenner’s Faux Leather Ensemble Makes Her Look Like a Red Hot Candy In the Chicest Way

Although I don’t follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram (Don’t tell her! I know she’ll care so much, as we are obviously best friends.), I often find myself checking out her photos for outfit inspiration or just out of sheer curiosity. Many of Jenner’s photos show her dressed to the nines while she’s sitting at home. Not only is that a big mood—I love to dress up and then not go anywhere—but it’s also great for seeing all aspects of the mogul’s ensemble. For instance, Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram outfit isn’t blocked by someone posing with her at a party, or anything else that might keep me from seeing the details of the entire ensemble. I mean, how am I supposed to garner outfit inspiration if I can’t see the whole outfit?!

Luckily, this MSGM faux leather matching set can be seen from many angles on Jenner’s Instagram. The red hot look is only made better with a Dior belt bag, Tom Ford heels and Balenciaga earrings. Talk about designer squad goals. Forget the four major food groups—This is like the four major designer groups.

I’m happy to report that the MSGM top and pants combination actually costs less than my monthly rent. Unfortunately, my rent is high (Thanks, Los Angeles!), so it really doesn’t mean much for affordability. Most of the time, though, the Kardashian/Jenner family wears outfits that equate the amount I make in a full-ass year, so I guess this is something. And who needs a red faux leather matching set, anyway, right? (OK, I feel like I need it, but I’ll have to just forego this one so I don’t end up with a negative balance in my bank account.) We can all just print out this Kylie Jenner Instagram photo and tape it to our walls as motivation to get that coin, instead.