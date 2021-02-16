Of Course Kylie Jenner Has The Infamous $76,000 Birkin Birkenstocks

Scroll To See More Images

If you’d told me Kylie Jenner owned a pair of Birkenstocks about a week ago, I would’ve assumed you were confusing her with another Kar-Jenner. “Are you sure you don’t mean Kourtney?” I might’ve suggested, seeing as the shoes are kind of trendy in a Poosh way. “Or Kendall?” Certainly, Kenny’s irritating I’m-not-like-the-other-girls energy could prompt her to throw on fugly sandals while her sisters opt for strappy heels. But alas, both suggestions would be wrong—it really is Kylie Jenner that owns the infamous MSCHF Birkin Birkenstocks.

ICYMI, these aren’t just any old Birkenstocks. In fact, they aren’t even made by the Birkenstock company! The shoes were created by MSCHF out of the cork-and-rubber soles of actual Birks, and the tops of said sandals were fashioned from actual Hermès Birkin handbags. Yes, you read that correctly. MSCHF cut up Birkin handbags—which can cost anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000 when purchased directly from Hermès—and Frankenstein’d some sandals now being hailed as “Birkinstocks.” See what they did there? One vowel change and the sneakers went from campground-friendly to campy couture.

The Birkinstocks have been making headlines for the past few days, and although they aren’t officially endorsed by Hermès or Birkenstocks, they’re growing a celebrity fanbase. Rapper Future posted a photo wearing them on Instagram, and our favorite Jenner (next to Stormi, of course) just posted her very own pair on Instagram Stories. Of course, it’s important to note that Kylie most likely didn’t buy them; they appear to have been gifted by the brand. She posted the sandals with a simple “thanks @mschf” and a few heart emojis, which is a passionate endorsement in Jenner world.

While Future was rocking the red crocodile pair, Jenner’s gifted Birkinstocks are a black taurilllon clemence leather with gold hardware. According to a story in The New York Times, MSCHF created the Birkinstocks from four different Birkin bags purchased secondhand, and the very-limited sandals are priced based on sizing, since this correlates to how much of the pricy handbag needs to be used per pair. The smallest size available costs $36,000 and the largest size costs $76,000. Now would be a great time to have small feet and a big savings account, am I right?

For anyone wanting a pair of genuine Birkinstocks for themselves, interested buyers can contact MSCHF and attempt to place an order—but they may find themselves on a celebrity-packed waitlist. In the meantime, the shoe’s popularity will no doubt poise actual Birkenstocks for a trendy revival for spring and summer 2021, so read on to shop a few of our fave fashion-forward Birks below.

Spoiler alert, they all cost less than $76,000. Way less.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Arizona in Black Birko-Flor

These classic Birks are made a little cooler by their matte black finish and black hardware.

Arizona Vegan in Latte Cream Birkibuc

I’m a sucker for a neutral leather sandal, and the gold hardware makes these feel extra-luxe.

Florida Soft Footbed in Black Birko-Flor

This unique Birkenstock silhouette features three smaller buckles, instead of the usual two.

Arizona Big Buckle in Vermouth/Tonal Liner Nubuck

If you like Future’s red Birkinstocks, you may enjoy this pop of color just as much.

Arizona in White Birko-Flor

Nothing screams summer like a pair of white sandals am I right? Just make sure to keep ’em clean!

Arizona Shearling in Black Suede

If you’re still wearing slippers 24/7, try these shearling-lined ‘Stocks instead.