Kylie Jenner Is Being Mommy-Shamed for Her Long, Manicured Nails

Out of all the celebrity moms in Hollywood, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian probably receive the most heat. They’ve been shamed for kissing their kids on the lips, wearing bikinis, and putting on carseats wrong. But now, their little sister Kylie Jenner might have them beat. The 20-year-old reality star, who welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, last month, is being mommy-shamed for—wait for it—her long nails.

The mommy-shaming began on Thursday after Kylie—who shares Stormi with her boyfriend, Travis Scott—posted a picture of her 1-month-old “angel baby” on her Instagram. The picture featured Kylie dressed in a head-to-toe leaf-patterned jumpsuit while her perfectly manicured hands cradled her baby girl. “my angel baby is 1 month old today,” she wrote in the caption.

Immediately, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was mommy-shamed for keeping her nails so long. Many wondered how she changed diapers without ruining her manicure or staining her nail beds with poop, while others shamed her for carrying her baby with such sharp, pointy hands. Several also suspected that Kylie wasn’t the actual person who was changing Stormi’s diapers based on her still in-tact manicure.

As ridiculous as nail-shaming sounds, it’s important to note that no one knows how Kylie is doing as a mom other than her. Perhaps she isn’t changing her daughter’s diapers. That’s her decision and not the internet’s to criticize. How about trolls take a hike and leave the Kardashian-Jenner moms live for once?

And for the record: Yes, this is a form of glam-shaming.