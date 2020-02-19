Kylie Jenner Is Fielding Criticism Over Baby Girl Stormi’s Personalized Hoop Earrings

Giving your children piercings and other body modifications is a tricky topic for lots of people—meaning even Kylie Jenner gets mom-shamed for Stormi’s hoop earrings. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted baby Stormi’s latest look on the ‘gram, only to be met with a barrage of criticism over the hoops. Clearly, plenty of these commenters never had their ears pierced as babies (a practice that is commonplace in many cultures and communities). Or even if they did; some appear to just be trolling the star and her daughter, for hate’s sake.

The toddler, who recently celebrated her second birthday with Kylie and dad Travis Scott, didn’t seem bothered. Yet concerned citizens weighed in via Instagram’s comments section, levying cries of abuse and Stormi acting too “grown-up” for these big, bad hoops (which, lest we forget to mention, are even personalized with her name).

One user went so far as to suggest that Stormi could face undeserved criticism for looking “ghetto” with these earrings. “lil sis this little baby is cute… however she’s too young for earrings this size…” wrote Instagram user @antoniamoore9229.

“From a mother of another black girl…we don’t put earrings on our little girls that size and style because we don’t want people to talk about our kids in negative ways…and calling our children ghetto,” the user added. “she’s an adorable little girl…please save the earrings for her until she’s 12 or 15 years old.” Um.

We’re going to chalk that one up to a difference in perspectives. What we should be weighing in on is why anyone would term Black jewelry trends as “ghetto” in the first place, whether or not they’re on a baby (this writer from the Bronx wore hoops as young as Stormi, thank you very much).

Kylie, for her part, hasn’t been compelled to respond to the comments as of yet.