Links to Click: Kylie Jenner Gets a $125,000 Car, Valentino’s Royal Wedding Dress, More

1. Kim Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner can’t legally drive alone because she’s 15. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a $125,000 Mercedes-Benz to call her own. [The Vivant]

2. Valentino Garavani came out of retirement (again) to design a custom wedding dress for Princess Madeleine of Sweden. [InStyle]

3. Remember Mike Posner? We have to admit, his new perfect-for-summer song is fairly catchy. [YouTube]

4. It’s not just a color: the latest top secret ingredient in your favorite cosmetics is mint! [Beauty High]

5. Kanye West wore his new all-red Air Yeezy II’s for his performance last night at New York’s Governors Ball. [Complex]

6. Designer Roberto Cavalli is releasing a tell-all autobiography in October. [Vogue UK]

7. Jessica Alba got bangs! See what the style icon’s new fringe looks like. [Daily Makeover]

8. Warby Parker’s summer collection is out, and it’s chock full of beach-inspired colors and patterns. [Warby Parker]

9. Huzzah! Hillary Clinton finally joined Twitter, with plenty of sass to spare. [Twitter]

10. File this under ‘Why didn’t we think of this before?’: a time-saving new way to tie your shoes. [BuzzFeed]

