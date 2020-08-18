Kylie Jenner & Megan Thee Stallion Both Posted Wearing This Cute AF Swimwear Brand

One of my absolute favorite summer activities is lounging by my apartment complex’s pool while pretending I’m actually poolside in the backyard of my mansion. Of course, I’m not anywhere close to owning a home in the Hollywood Hills, but thanks to this celeb-loved swimwear brand, it’s a lot easier to imagine I am. Both Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion love 347’s swimwear, and now I do, too. Not only are the brand’s bikinis and cover-up options ridiculously cute, but they can make us all feel like we’re living the dream, soaking up the sun outside of our giant houses—just like Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion. Your hot girl summer just got even more attainable.

First, let’s discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s hot AF bikini look, because I will never be over it. We all know that the rapper basically brought back the classic string bikini trend at the beginning of summer, and now she’s stunning us all with another jaw-dropping bikini look. Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram wearing a blue 437 bikini that rivals any other swimsuit I’ve seen this season. It’s simple enough to wear from year to year, but sexy enough that you’ll actually want to keep it in your bikini rotation. Well done, Hot Girl Meg.

Now all we really need is to snag this bikini before it sells out—which is happening ridiculously quickly. The entire look is on sale (just $45 each for the top and bottom), and once everyone sees Megan Thee Stallion wearing it, there will be no stopping the floodgates. Luckily, if you don’t snag your size in time, the bikini comes in plenty of other gorgeous colors, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Then, we have Kylie’s Instagram outfit. She opted for a hot pink bikini (a classic!!) paired with an adorable 437 floral sarong. If you’re set on bikinis this season, you can still add this cute sarong look to your cart and pair it with just about any swimsuit already in your wardrobe this season. Plus, you can use it in your hair or as a scarf when the temperatures cool off a bit. It’s the versatile piece we all deserve.

Thankfully, the 437 sarong in the gorgeous flora pattern is available for us all top shop—for only $40, no less! This is likely the most affordable way to copy a Kylie Jenner outfit, so get to it. And even if it wasn’t worn by Kylie Jenner, this versatile cover-up would still be a late-summer must-have pick.

Thanks to these fire 437 looks, now we can all enjoy the rest of summer looking like two fashion queens. Both Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion have their own differing styles, but right now, the two have come together to bless us with the knowledge that 437 has a seriously good swimwear collection—and for that, I am truly grateful.