No Bigs: Kylie Jenner Just Bought a *Third* Hidden Hills Mansion

As all of this Kardashian drama unfolds, it’s important to keep in mind that some things are still in order in the midst of mayhem—namely, Kylie Jenner just bought a new mansion. If that’s not reassuring, we don’t know what is.

Jenner’s latest addition should really be comforting, a reminder that all is normal in the world, a regaining of a sense of control as the Kardashian world spirals. Because if there’s anything that screams normalcy in the Kardashian world, it’s the acquisition of new property.

Below, find 26 perfect images of this crisp $12 million Cape Cod–style Hidden Hills mansion, which boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The 13,200-square-foot home was built in 2015 on a 1.4-acre property, and has “expansive” L.A. views, according to Trulia.

Her new pad also has a gourmet kitchen, home theater, game room, pool, and spa and massage room.

As you may remember, Jenner bought her first Hidden Hills manse for $6 milli in May, after she and Tyga broke up, and put her old Calabasas home on the market for $3.9 million (clearly for plebeians). Then she bought the house next door for $4.5 million, because—why not?