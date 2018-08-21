Kylie Jenner Called Out for Claiming She Went Makeup-Free for a Magazine Cover

Kylie Jenner is known for her bold looks and out-there makeup. But for her recent cover for Vogue Australia, the 21-year-old went au naturel with a makeup-free face and only moisturizer—at least, according to makeup artist, Ariel. But are fans buying it? Not a chance.

After Ariel claimed on Instagram that Kylie’s look was 100-percent moisturizer (“I would love to Say Makeup by me! but its Really Moisturizer by Ariel😂❤️” he wrote), fans took to Twitter to call out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for her lies, with many claiming that Kylie wore highlighter, mascara and even foundation.

In addition to those who accused Kylie of using makeup products, many also claimed that the “makeup-free” label is unfair because of the many cosmetic and non-cosmetic procedures Kylie has received, including lip fillers, eyelash extensions and potential airbrushing. Many also referenced a picture of Kylie without foundation, which shows her with a smattering of freckles missing from her Vogue Australia cover, as evidence that she wore foundation to even out her skin tone.

It’s unclear if Kylie did or didn’t wear makeup for Vogue Australia. If she did, let’s hope that her next magazine cover embraces her natural beauty entirely. If she didn’t, what’s the name of her moisturizer because we want to look like that.