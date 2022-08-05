Kylie Just Responded to Claims She’s ‘Putting Customers at Risk’ by not Following ‘Proper Sanitation Protocols’

Back and forth. Kylie Jenner is feuding with a makeup artist on social media. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was called out for her sanitation protocols when she posted a picture at what appeared to be a lab to create her products.

Kylie posted a picture on Instagram of her in a lab coat with the caption, “in the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever. @kyliecosmetics.” Immediately after the post, makeup artist KJ Bennett posted a photo criticizing The Kardashians star. “I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner 🤬🤨🤬,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.” He continued, “Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them. Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Kylie responded in his comments, “Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree.” She continued, “This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Kevin then responded, “So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing lab it’s a personal space? Wow there’s some serious gaslighting going on here.” The beauty influencer fired back, “oh were you there kevin ? ugh now i have to change my dog’s name.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Kylie has been under fire on social media. In February, Trixie Mattel fired back at Kylie and her cosmetic brands about how she stole the idea for her Valentine’s palette. An Instacart driver who claimed to deliver groceries to Kylie posted his experience on TikTok. “This bitch could have paid me more,” he said in the video filmed inside his car. “I see all these assistants, all these maids and shit. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” which would refer to Kylie and Travis Scott’s children, Stormi, or their son whose name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Kylie responded directly to the video in a thread of comments that are now deleted, “no one comes through the gate!” she wrote. “the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” she added a second comment, “i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” She subsequently made a TikTok video of her making sandwiches that featured the pepperoni that Pablo showed off on his own TikTok. She commented on her video, “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.”

