by
Makeup Artist Threatens to Sue Kylie Jenner Over Allegedly Stolen Images
Photo: Getty

Makup artist Vlada Haggerty is threatening to sue Kylie Jenner for using images for her Kylie Cosmetics line that look strikingly similar to Haggerty’s own shots. According to TMZ, Haggerty and her photographer say Jenner has copied their ideas and pics, and they’re ready to take Jenner to court.

Though this has been an issue before—one of Haggerty’s big things is women with lip color dripping from their lips, and anyone who’s ever seen Jenner’s packaging knows that sounds familiar—it’s coming up again now because of a new image from Kylie Cosmetics for her holiday line. “Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven’t you gotten enough ‘inspiration’ from me already? Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign,” Haggerty posted on Instagram.

25005109 303843463438914 3586824388294475776 n Makeup Artist Threatens to Sue Kylie Jenner Over Allegedly Stolen Images

Credit: Instagram | @vladamua

MORE: Kylie Jenner Is Opening a Cosmetics Pop-Up Shop

Thing is, though Haggerty posted the side-by-side comparison a week ago on Instagram, Jenner’s image promoting her holiday line has disappeared from her account. She hasn’t made any kind of public statement about the whole thing, but deleting the photo is a strange move if the pic really is coincidental.

Last year, in a similar incident, a caption for a pic of rose gold lips on Kylie Cosmetics’ IG was edited to read, “inspo @vladamua #lipkitbykylie,” after a bunch of outraged fans commented on the pic, according to Refinery29. But—it too was later deleted.

So, it seems that Kylie Cosmetics’ go-to response in cases like these is just to delete the photo and move on. If this really is a copycat situation, it seems strange to do it more than once, but we’ll stay out of judgment territory and instead point your attention to a post on Jenner’s personal account from five days ago.

14504692 1128188490629001 2424953971434061824 n Makeup Artist Threatens to Sue Kylie Jenner Over Allegedly Stolen Images

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Yep, pretty much.

MORE: A Definitive Flowchart of Kylie Jenner’s Changing Face

