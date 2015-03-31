Kylie Jenner Makes a $49 H&M Dress Look Like a Million Bucks

There are certain women in this world who can wear a burlap sack and make it look like Dior couture. And while, true, Kylie Jenner isn’t always one such woman (hey, she barely even wears clothes these days) she did make an H&M dress look pretty damn cool.

The 17-year-old reality star was spotted doing what she does best—getting captured by paparazzi while heading somewhere ambiguous—wearing a fitted lipstick red dress from H&M. And it’s not one of those oddly expensive pieces from the fast-fashion retailer, either: It was a $49 number, though—thanks to the perfect fit—could have passed for something way more expensive,

We can’t seem to pin down the dress online, but we did spot a similar one on H&M’s site to tide you over. In the meantime, we’ll reiterate something we’ve been saying a lot of lately: Almost anything can look expensive if styled right, and if it fits correctly, and Kylie pretty much proved it.

Now, whether we’d wear it in broad daylight—especially with those shoes—is another story, but we’re not millionaire teenagers with a built-in paparazzi contingency, either.