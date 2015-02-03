Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in Love Magazine

High-fashion glossy Love magazine has basically become the unofficial yearbook for the Kardashian clan these days. Kim appeared in the magazine a bunch of time. Kendall Jenner has been on the cover, and even family matriarch Kris Jenner has gotten some love (sorry, had to), appearing in the magazine’s advent calendar.

Now, the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, is also featured prominently in the magazine. Editor Katie Grand posted a snap of the 17-year-old on Instagram that will appear in the new issue (which happens to feature Kim and Cara Delevingne on the cover).

In the photo a seemingly blonde Kylie is wearing a mix of Miu Miu and Prada and was shot by super star photographer Steven Klein. We have to say, we like this snap of Kylie a lot better than the overly plumped up version of her that just appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Love Issue 13 Spring/Summer 2015 goes on sale February 9.

