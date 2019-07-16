Kylie Jenner Got Vulnerable About Growing Up In The Public Eye & Social Anxiety

“Life is not perfect.” Kylie Jenner got candid on Instagram earlier today. Eight hours ago the reality star shared a shot of herself facing the water with her arms outstretched to the stunning sunset. Kylie Jenner’s losing friends and anxiety Instagram post was extremely vulnerable. The beauty mogul was recently on a girls’ trip to Turks & Caicos, celebrating the newest launches from the Kylie Skin line. Whether it was long walks on the beach or deep talks with friends and family, something was stirred up in Jenner. She took to Instagram to say how thankful she is for life, but that life is not perfect. In the emotional post, the 21-year-old gets candid about growing up famous, in a world that watches every movie you make.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” Jenner begins. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal.”

She then lightly referenced her difficult year, which included losing her BFF Jordyn Woods after the cheating scandal with sister Khloé Kardashians’ ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” she wrote. “My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again.”

Jenner continued: “I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go.”

“We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves,” she concluded. “Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny.”

The Jenner/Kardashian family and friends have been showing her post some support. Khloé lovingly commented, “Amen sweet sister!!!! I am proud of you always.” Older sister Kourtney Kardashian added, “I am proud of you. Let it out.”

And though it’s been a tough year, Jenner has had some very exciting things happens as well. Her adorable daughter Stormi celebrated her first birthday. And her boyfriend (AKA “hubby”) Travis Scott and Jenner have seemingly grown even closer and happier in the past few months as well.

Take a look at some of Jenner’s other fabulous photos from what seems like a dream getaway.

Also…do we have another video coming our way from Jenner? A la Stormi’s birth video?! This photo says maybe, baby!