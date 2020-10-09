Who Knew Kylie Jenner’s Look-Alike Could Be Vanessa Hudgens in This New Selfie

A recent selfie has fans realizing Kylie Jenner’s look-alike is Vanessa Hudgens—with the power of Instagram filters, that is! The Bad Boys For Life actress, 31, took to Instagram on October 8 to share a flick of herself wearing a pair of elf ears and boasting some particularly pouty lips. Her selfie had fans drawing comparisons to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star almost immediately.

In the caption of her black-and-white selfie, which you can see below, Hudgens joked about her elven accessory. “Never knew elf ears were such a must have. Lol,” she wrote. Meanwhile, fans never knew that Hudgens could draw such a stark resemblance to the KarJenner family’s youngest member. “Wow does anyone else think she looks like Kylie Jenner or…..,” one fan wrote. Another commented in agreement: “I thought you were Kylie for a sec.” Others pointed out Hudgen’s biggest similarity to Jenner in the new flick, as one fan noted, “Kylie Jenner lips!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time there’s been a Kylie look-alike. In fact, the entire KarJenner family has inspired look-alikes all over social media, with everyone from bloggers in Dubai to other reality TV stars playing copycat in their photos.

Ongoing plastic surgery trends are just one explanation for this. In 2019, during an interview with Watch What Happens Live, Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on women who are increasingly getting plastic surgery to look more like her and her sisters. “I think people should do whatever makes them happy,” she said at the time. “And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual.”

She went on to say, “But I’m flattered that that is something that they think, you know, that attracts them. That they’d want to look like.” Meanwhile, Kim’s sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, joked that Kim may have been holding back from saying what she really thought about her plastic surgery doppelgängers. “Politically correct,” Khloé said, with Kourtney adding, “You’re so politically correct this whole night!”

As for Hudgens, fans can probably chalk up her pouty Kardashian lips to the help of Instagram filters (which, Kylie and co. are known for enjoying from time to time, too). No harm done in the name of Halloween fun!