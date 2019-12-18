Kylie Jenner’s Cousin Is Her Look-Alike & She’s Been Hiding From Us This Whole Time

Scroll To See More Images

When we think of the Kardashian-Jenners, we think of the five sisters and Rob. But did you know that the family has a secret cousin? Yes. Kylie Jenner’s look-alike is her cousin Natalie Zettel, and our minds are pretty much blown. According to Cosmopolitan, who was the first to report the news, Natalie is the daughter of Kris Jenner’s younger sister Karen Houghton. So, why haven’t we seen more of her? Well, reports claim that Kris and Karen don’t have the best relationship, which is likely why we haven’t heard of the Kardashian cousin before.

Still, that hasn’t stopped from Natalie from hanging out with the Kardashians. Despite her mother’s not-so-great relationship with Kris, the cousin has visited cousins like Kim Kardashian and Kylie several times. She’s even taken photos with Kris at a recent KKW Beauty party. And while Natalie’s mother Karen doesn’t seem to be close to Kris, both Natalie and her mom seem to have a strong relationship with Kardashian-Jenner grandmatriarch Mary Jo.

Did we also mention that Natalie has a striking resemblance to Kylie (at least in some photos.) In August, the cousin posted an Instagram picture of her in car, where fans flooded the comments with how much she looked like the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “You an Kylie look a great deal alike,” one user wrote. Another commented that Natalie actually looks like other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. “@kimkardashian @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @krisjenner she looks like u,” the follower wrote.

We don’t know who Natalie Zettel is yet, but she seems to be an important member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Check out a few times she’s hung out with the family ahead.