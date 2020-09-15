A ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Got Plastic Surgery Inspired by Kylie Jenner & We’ll Let You Decide if They Look Similar

Life imitates life. Kylie Jenner’s look-alike is 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima after the TLC star’s plastic surgery inspired by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister. TMZ reported on Monday, September 4, that Lima—a fan favorite from season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé—went under the knife to look like the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

According to TMZ, Lima spent $72,000 in cosmetic surgeries from Dr. Lane Smith in Las Vegas to look like Kylie. The surgeries included a nose job, as well as a boob job that took Lima from a 34A to at 4DD. TMZ reported that the surgeries were done in February, but Lima went back for a second round in August as an early birthday present to herself. With how many (supposed) look-alikes the Kardashian-Jenners have, it’s no surprise that people use them as plastic surgery inspiration.

For round two, TMZ reports that Lima underwent liposuction on her abs and waist. According to the site, her plastic surgeon removed almost three pounds of fat from her hips, as well as a couple more pounds from her waist. Dr. Smith then took some of the fat and used it in Lima’s butt, with more than a pound going to each cheek, TMZ reports. The site also reports that Lima’s surgeries took seven hours in total. And that doesn’t include the botox, fillers and laser facials she received at the Center for Aesthetic Medicine, according to TMZ.

As for Kylie, the only cosmetic procedures she’s confirmed to have done are lip fillers. “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Kylie said in a 2019 interview with Paper.

The Kylie Skin founder confirmed she got lip fillers in a 2015 interview on KUWTK. “[She] decided to plump her lips and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think that if you’ve done something, though, it’s right to cop up to it,” Kylie’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, said at the time.

In a confessional at the time, Kylie said, “I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. I’m just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart.”

See more photos of Lima below. And check out other Kylie look-alikes here.