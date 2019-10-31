Kylie Jenner’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween Costume Is A Mood

Rise and shine, it’s finally Halloween! The internet goes hard with festive movies and cute celeb look-alike photos, and Kylie Jenner’s Little Mermaid Halloween costume photo is not excluded from the bunch of spooky enthusiasts!

Kylie Jenner is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to dressing up this year. This week, she has been Madonna, a Playboy bunny, and now she’s a Disney princess, Ariel!

To be fair, Kylie warned us via Twitter that she’d be flooding our timeline this week: “get ready for waaaayyy too many Halloween posts starting tonight until tomorrow.” Well, it’s tomorrow and you have to see Kylie’s Little Mermaid look!

In the photo, she’s wearing a bright red wig with a pair of greenish-gray contacts, an adult seashell bra attached to a beaded contraption, and of course a sea-green high-split skirt that is supposed to emulate Ariel’s mermaid tail. She’s posing in a few shots, leaning against the wall while her caption reads, “Ariel grew up.”

Khloe Kardashian commented under the pictures and wrote, “Take it easy on everyone Ky,” while Hailey Baldwin said, “it’s not even the 31st yet let us BREATHE 😩😩😩.” Johnny Cyrus chimed in with, “LEGIT YOU INVENTED HALLOWEEN.”

Kylie’s Disney themed party with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel seemed like a great time. We’re just glad that after getting hateful comments about Stormi’s costume and having been stalked in her own home, that Kylie’s in a much lighter mood living under the sea, even if just for a day!