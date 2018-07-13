StyleCaster
20 Celebs Who Look Amazing in Kylie Jenner’s Lipsticks

20 Celebs Who Look Amazing in Kylie Jenner’s Lipsticks

Kylie Jenner Lipsticks
Photo: Getty Images.

No matter you’re feelings about Kylie Jenner, you have to admit: The girl knows a thing or two about growing a makeup brand. Hell, she was just profiled in Forbes for building a $900 million fortune in less than three years!

MORE: Kylie Jenner Teased a New Eyeshadow Palette in Her Vogue Makeup Tutorial

In 2015, when Kylie released her first-ever lip kits, the business venture was laughed off as an adorable attempt by the baby Kardashian sister to launch her own makeup line. Three years later and she’s running her own full-fledged beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, with her original Kylie’s Lip Kits as the marquee product. (Who’s laughing now?)

MORE: 10 Mind-Blowing Makeup Hacks to Copy from Kylie Jenner

As the queen of liquid lipsticks and bold lip liners, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star has naturally reigned in some A-list friends to model her products. From her sisters Kim and Khloé to Christina Aguilera, everyone in Hollywood seems to want a piece of Kylie Cosmetics. Click through for 20 celebrities who looked absolutely bomb in Kylie’s lipsticks and other products.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.

1 of 20
Nicol Concilio

Dazzle, $27; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Carli Bybel

Say No More, $27; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Chrissy Teigen

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Kim Kardashian

Koko K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Olivia Munn

Pumpkin Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Demi Lovato

Candy K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Lily Aldridge

Dolce K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Christina Aguilera

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Hailey Baldwin

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Kourtney Kardashian

True Brown K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Kris Jenner

Doll Matte Liquid Lipstick from the In Love With the Koko collection, $40; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Khloé Kardashian

Literally Gloss, $15; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Lottie Tomlinson

22 Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Manny Mua

Naked Matte Liquid Lipstick from Vacation Edition Bundle, unavailable

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Shay Mitchell

Salted Caramel and Cotton Candy Cream Kylighters, $130 for bundle; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Jasmine Tookes

Brown Sugar Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Olivia Culpo

Koko K Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Gigi Gorgeous

Love Bite Lip Kit, $29; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Alessandra Ambrosio

Literally Gloss, $15; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics
Bella Hadid

Reign Lip Stick, $18; at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics

