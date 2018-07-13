20 Celebs Who Look Amazing in Kylie Jenner’s Lipsticks

No matter you’re feelings about Kylie Jenner, you have to admit: The girl knows a thing or two about growing a makeup brand. Hell, she was just profiled in Forbes for building a $900 million fortune in less than three years!

In 2015, when Kylie released her first-ever lip kits, the business venture was laughed off as an adorable attempt by the baby Kardashian sister to launch her own makeup line. Three years later and she’s running her own full-fledged beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, with her original Kylie’s Lip Kits as the marquee product. (Who’s laughing now?)

As the queen of liquid lipsticks and bold lip liners, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star has naturally reigned in some A-list friends to model her products. From her sisters Kim and Khloé to Christina Aguilera, everyone in Hollywood seems to want a piece of Kylie Cosmetics. Click through for 20 celebrities who looked absolutely bomb in Kylie’s lipsticks and other products.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.