Kylie Jenner Opens Up About the Real Reason She Got Lip Injections

Kylie Jenner may be the queen of a cosmetics empire, but she’s not immune to self-doubt. On this week’s “Life of Kylie” episode, the 20-year-old recalled how her insecurities as a result of bullying about her looks led her to opt for cosmetic surgery as a teen. She divulged that at 15, she was teased for her thin lips by some jerk she was dating (our words, not hers).

“It was like, one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'” she said. “But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me.”

After the incident, Kylie started using lip-liner an effort to make her lips look plumper, but was never fully satisfied with the results—which is why she went under the needle and got fillers. “Finally, I was like, this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she explained.

While it can’t be easy growing up in her sisters’ shadows—and being taunted for her looks by a crush would only make matters worse—Kylie has been able to channel that insecurity into something positive by becoming an ambassador for Smile Train, a nonprofit organization that provides medical care for children in developing countries born with cleft lips.

Remembering the taunting she received as a teen, Kylie was inspired to add a new lip kit, aptly named Smile, to her line of already super-successful Kylie Cosmetics. She donates 100 percent of the profits from the product to Smile Train, a contribution that totals nearly $500,000. Talk about making lemonade from lemons.

To drive the point home and show just how much good can come from those who choose to help others as a result of their own bullying, Kylie and her entourage traveled to Lima, Peru to see firsthand the impact of her donation, which provided 1,800 surgeries for children. We’re big believers in karma, and it looks like Kylie’s is #goals.