Kylie Jenner Admits Even She Feels Like an Outcast Sometimes

Despite being surrounded by five siblings, 96 million Instagram followers, and legions of fans who want to be exactly like her, Kylie Jenner still feels like an outcast sometimes. The 19-year-old recently opened up about how her inability to relate to the people around her has caused her to feel like she’s living in her own little bubble.

In a new teaser for her upcoming E! reality series, “Life of Kylie,” the younger Jenner sister got real about how growing up on TV (she started “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” when she was just 10 years old) has caused her to feel alone. In the clip, Kylie is discussing how much she empathizes with Albert, a bullied teenage fan who the E! personality agreed to go to prom with.

“I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up,” Kylie said. “And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people so it’s like this little world. I do feel like an outcast.”

Kylie, whose new show airs on Sunday, went on to talk about a FaceTime call with Albert’s mom, who tells the Kylie Cosmetics mogul that her son was “devastated” and “crying” when he learned that no girl wanted to go to prom with him. As someone who’s cyber-bullied on the regular by Twitter and Instagram trolls, Kylie sympathized with Albert and had some harsh words for bullies in general.

“Just seeing Albert’s mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don’t know it’s just not cool,” Kylie said. “Kids are mean these days and it’s not right to treat people like that.”

Though Kylie undoubtedly lives a privileged lifestyle, her upbringing was also one-of-a-kind. Not many people can understand what it’s like to grow up with the whole world criticizing your every move. For that, we appreciate Kylie opening up and hope to see her get vulnerable about more misconceptions about her and her family on her new show.