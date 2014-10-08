Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Line of Hair Extensions

In an effort to keep up with her sisters, Kylie Jenner is launching a line of hair extensions. Yes, that cute blue bob has been replaced with (kinda janky-looking?) flowing fake hair.

“Kylie Hair Kouture” is coming soon and she is “sooo excited,” according to her Instagram announcement. The youngest Jenner is partnering with Bellami Hair on the line, and while not much is known about the collaboration at this point, it looks like it’ll feature funky colored-ombré extensions. Check out this behind-the-scenes pic of her shoot that Bellami ‘grammed:

Can’tcha see a little teal in there?

If you’re thinking that this is a random move on Kylie’s part, we’re right there with you. Didn’t Paris Hilton do that years ago? Aren’t the Kardashians going with slicker, shorter ‘dos these days? Shouldn’t hawking hair extensions be left to recently-fired reality stars? We’re all for Kylie making a name for herself—and she should!—but this seems like a step back. After all, big sis Kendall is practically a Victoria’s Secret model at this point!

