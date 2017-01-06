Kylie Jenner’s Restocking Everything at the Kylie Shop Today

Update, 1/6/17:

YOU GUYS. Kylie Jenner is doing a major restock today on her website, the Kylie Shop, at 3 p.m. PST. “I’m restocking EVERYTHING on the KYLIEJENNERSHOP.com @thekylieshop TODAY at 3pm pst .. Thanks for making these restocks so successful 💕 see you there,” she just wrote on Instagram. So—if you’re dying for a sold-out Kylie T-shirt or a bomber jacket, this is your chance.

Original Post, 12/9/16:

It’s official: Kylie Jenner is launching a merch shop tomorrow, called the Kylie Shop, and the internet is about to be broken in a next-level way. Older sis Kim Kardashian may have paved the way for the phrase “break the internet,” but Jenner is Kardashian 2.0, and her new shop—launching just in time for the holidays—is guaranteed to cause a technologic sensation.

We have some good news for those who are worried that the whole stock will sell out in a few minutes (it’s precedented, so you have good reason to fret). Jenner is generously offering her app subscribers a chance at the goods a full twenty minutes before mere mortals, which—in Jenner time—is like several days. The difference between minutes can be the difference between, say, a thong with Kylie’s name all over it being available or selling out, so app subscribers are setting their alarms—and we bet people are joining her app by the dozen. (There’s still time, if you want to jump on the bandwagon.)

Jenner really must be feeling the holiday spirit, as she created a sneak-peek video of her wares to tantalize and mesmerize, and whet your appetite (and convince you to subscribe to her app).

This morning, the reality star also launched her first brick-and-mortar store, in the Westfield Topanga shopping mall in the San Fernando Valley. So—if you’re lucky enough to leave in the great state of California, saunter on over to the pop-up and skip the online shopping hysteria by a full day. Win-win.