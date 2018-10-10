Kylie Jenner Trolls Kris by Wearing a Wig Exactly Like Her Pixie Cut

Like mother, like daughter. Kylie Jenner made fans do a double take on Instagram on Monday when she surprised fans with a very familiar haircut: her mom Kris Jenner’s signature pixie.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted her Kris-inspired ‘do on her Instagram story with two screenshots of a FaceTime call with her mom. Both screenshots featured the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a dark black pixie cut with micro bangs pretty much identical to her mom’s. “Obsessed with you @KrisJenner,” she captioned one picture, while in another, she can be seen mimicking Kris’s hand-on-her-face pose.

Of course, Kylie’s pixie cut is a wig and isn’t her real hair. Still, she rocks is as good as her mama. As of now, we don’t know what the wig was for (for fun? a second Kylie Cosmetics collection with Kris?), but we’re hoping that Kylie is considering dressing as her mom for Halloween. How iconic would that be?