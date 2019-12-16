Kylie Jenner Dragged the F Out of Kourtney Kardashian for Not Sending Her a Poosh Vibrator

Kourtney Kardashian sent some fun press packages to the whole KarJenner fam, but Kylie Jenner’s package was missing something VERY important: a vibrator. Unacceptable! Kylie is basically feuding with Kourtney over the vibrator, and, low-key, her fans get where she’s coming from.

If you’re confused about why Kourtney owes her sister a sex toy, let’s backtrack a little! Kourtney’s wellness brand Poosh just released a new drop of products, and to celebrate, she sent her family some lovely press packages. Her sisters all unboxed their packages on Instagram Stories, as one does. They received a bunch of fun ~self-care~ items like a back massager, a fancy robe, slippers and, yup, a vibrator. Except there was no vibrator in Kylie’s package, and she was not happy about it.

On her Instagram Story, she excitedly opened the box and examined its contents only to discover that she was missing an important item. “Thank you so much Poosh and Kourtney for this box of dreams right now, I cannot wait to go through this, what have we got in here?” Kylie says before hovering the camera over a piece of paper that’s supposed to list the box’s contents. “Ummmm…did you not send me a vibrator?” Kylie irritatedly asked Kourtney.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then joked that she was going to return the box, so her sister could send a replacement with the sex toy included. “Um, Kourtney I think you forgot to put a few things in here, so, I’m going to send this back and we’re going to try this again,” Kylie said.

As fans know, the KarJenners are no strangers to trolling each other. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters even impersonated each other, with Kendall doing a killer impression of her younger sister Kylie. The episode also showed Kim shading Khloé’s fashion sense. All in all, these sisters are just having fun, but we do hope that Kylie gets her vibrator soon.