Kylie Jenner Was Not Amused With Kim Kardashian’s Reason For Ditching Her Skims Photoshoot

It’s true that sometimes the KarJenner sisters fight and disagree. However, it’s typically the eldest Kardashian sisters who are at each other’s throats. Now, it looks like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Skims photoshoot feud may have ignited some tension between the pair. If you didn’t know, Kim and Kylie adore each other, they’ve worked together on their business Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance.

In fact, for Kim’s recent 39th birthday, Stormi’s mom gave her older sister the sweetest tribute on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ i love you in this life and beyond!!!”

However, all of that love and affection doesn’t always stop a bit of rivalry and tension from arising between the duo. Back when Kim was putting together the launch campaign for her shapewear line, Skims –she rounded up all of her sisters to be apart of the campaign. Obviously, since this is Kim’s baby and it’s something she’s been working on for years–even changing the name from Kimono after she experienced backlash, she has been very hands-on.

Unfortunately, it looked like she was more focused on her vacation than making sure everything went well for Kylie and Khloé at their shoot.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you can see Kylie waiting around at the Skims shoot only to realize that her big sis is MIA. Once she realized what was happening, Kylie called Kim to confront her asking, “You’re not at the shoot?”

In fact, Kim was living her very best life with Kourtney and her kiddos in Costa Rica. We get that Kim has a lot on her plate, but watching Kylie’s annoyed face as the reality starlet is literally lounging on a speed boat truly made us LOL.