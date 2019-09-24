Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian Just Had The Most Awkward Convo About Jordyn Woods

Well, it’s all out there in the open now. Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s Jordyn Woods talk on KUWTK was a lot. If you didn’t know, Kylie and Jordyn were BFFs who called each other wife. They’d been super close for years but became increasingly close in the past several years. Unfortunately, their friendship went up in smokes over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Back in February, Jordyn caught up in a massive cheating scandal when Khloé’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn at a party. We all knew that Tristan was a wretch when he was caught cheating on Khloé’ when she was pregnant. However, Jordyn’s role in this all was socking. Though she apologized for her part in the situation, Jordyn and Kylie’s relationship was beyond repair.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians– Kylie and Khloé had a sisterly heart-to-heart about the entire thing. It all began after Khloé received a text from Jordyn.

“She texted and said she wanted to talk. I don’t know if I need to talk to her, like, I don’t get closure out of this deal,” Khloé told Kim Kardashian. “Because I will never feel like I can let her back into my life again. I feel like Kylie’s leaning more towards that and that’s fine and for the love of my sister. I don’t mind talking to her. The sad part is that Kylie lost a best friend, and I feel like sometimes my situation overshadowed her’s and she’s at a loss as well. So I want to ask Kylie if she wants me to have that conversation.”

Later Kylie and Khloé meet up in Napa to hash the whole thing out. Kylie explained,

I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they’re not there for others. Obviously, I love her. Right now she’s kind of doing her thing. I’m doing my thing.

From Jordyn’s birthday twerking video and Kylie’s billionaire lifestyle, it looks like they’re both living their best (separate) lives.