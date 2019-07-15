Kylie Jenner’s Talk With Khloé Kardashian About Her Friendship With Jordyn Woods Is So Intense

The end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 concluded with a two-part finale surrounding the drama of the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. For the upcoming season, there’s a Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian discussing Jordyn Woods video. The sisters’ relationships with two very important people in their lives were both shattered this past spring when news broke that Thompson and Woods had hooked up. While Thompson will remain a part of Kardashian’s life because of their daughter, True, Woods has nothing tying her to Jenner. And the beauty mogul cut her former BFF out of her life pretty severely after the damage her actions caused. In this new video, Kardashian presses Jenner on how she’s feeling. She goes straight to the main question—does Jenner want Woods back in her life?

“So Jordyn, do you like, miss her? Like, want to be friends with her?” Kardashian began. Jenner gives the question some thought. She answers very carefully—avoiding giving a straight up yes or no.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason—for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” Jenner started. “She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.”

Kardashian replied, “I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone.”

“Yeah,” Jenner agreed.

“I think it’s just because you’re so confident and secure with who you are, which is so wonderful,” Kardashian pointed out.

“Thank you,” Jenner replies, a bit on the quieter side.

“It’s such an inspiring trait that you have,” Kardashian continued, complimenting her younger sister even more. And she’s right—that is an excellent trait. She just needs to make sure she’s following her heart.

“I feel like we’re just all so lucky to have each other because I feel like a lot of the reason why I am the way I am is because of you guys,” Jenner told her older sister.

“Everything is supposed to happen for a reason. And I feel like this is the season to filter through the bullshit. And I believe the strong and loyal will survive,” Kardashian said.

“Yep,” Jenner replied.

Its a short scene, and it’s one that was likely filmed a while back. But it’s definitely interesting to see where both sisters are and how they are feeling about the whole situation now that they’ve had time to breathe a bit. You can watch the full exchange below.