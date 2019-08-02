Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian’s Drunk Makeup Tutorial Has Left Us Speechless

There’s definitely a better way to do your makeup than this, but watching a tutorial where your instructors are drunk is still pretty entertaining. Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s drunk makeup tutorial video has to be so hilarious. Kylie debuted new products from her makeup line on August 1 – just in time for her birthday on August 10.

The mogul took to Instagram featuring a story that showed Jenner detailing to her followers the plans for the tutorial. “I’m about to go film a drunk ‘get ready with me’ with one of my sisters,” Kylie shared during her Instagram story. “So wish me luck. I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck. To be determined.” Later, the video cut to Kylie and Khloé sitting in makeup chairs getting ready for their tutorial and preparing for the shoot. “I just took five,” Khloé blurts as soon as the video starts. The sisters, then recount the number of shots they have taken before diving into the tutorial.

Prior to heading off to their video tutorial, Kylie told fans to “stay tuned,” and we’re waiting to see the result. While the video is all fun, Kylie was determined to share with fans that this installment of the collection is about so much more than makeup. According to HollywoodLife, Kylie is planning to “give back” with the money she makes from the collection.

Unfortunately, because the makeup collection has a “money” them–the Kylie Skin mogul is already receiving a ton of backlash.

Just the like video, however, fans will have to wait and see what the young mogul is planning next.