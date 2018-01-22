StyleCaster
Every Creative Way Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Might’ve Hidden Their Baby Bumps

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

It’s been months since news broke that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly pregnant, and we still have so many questions. Though, after weeks of anticipation, Khloé finally confirmed her pregnancy, we have yet to clear-cut sign from Kylie—let alone see her rumored baby bump.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from concocting crazy theories on how the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping their pregnancies under wraps, such as using their siblings as human body shields in pictures and donning ever oversized piece of clothing imaginable. While Khloé and Kylie might actually have an affinity for purses the size of their torsos, we commend them for keeping up with the gag for the sake of privacy. Ahead, take a look at every creative way Kylie and Khloé have covered up their rumored baby bumps.

1 of 14
By Covering Yourself with a Blanket
By Crossing Your Arms
With an Oversized Men's Shirt
View this post on Instagram

👩🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👩🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

By Wearing Puffy Jackets in Heat-Wave Weather
View this post on Instagram

Take San Fran...?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Take San Fran...?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

By Having Your Sisters Stand in Front of You
By Posing with Your Back to the Camera
View this post on Instagram

10/29/17

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

View this post on Instagram

10/29/17

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

By Keeping the Camera Above Your Waist
Khloe Kardashian Style
With Oversized Hoodies
By Carrying a Bag and Clothes in Front of You
With an Oversized T-Shirt
With Another Oversized T-Shirt
With a Fur Coat
By Wearing a Giant Blazer Indoors
By Carrying a Blanket in Front of You

