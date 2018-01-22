Every Creative Way Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Might’ve Hidden Their Baby Bumps

It’s been months since news broke that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly pregnant, and we still have so many questions. Though, after weeks of anticipation, Khloé finally confirmed her pregnancy, we have yet to clear-cut sign from Kylie—let alone see her rumored baby bump.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from concocting crazy theories on how the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping their pregnancies under wraps, such as using their siblings as human body shields in pictures and donning ever oversized piece of clothing imaginable. While Khloé and Kylie might actually have an affinity for purses the size of their torsos, we commend them for keeping up with the gag for the sake of privacy. Ahead, take a look at every creative way Kylie and Khloé have covered up their rumored baby bumps.