Kylie and Kendall Jenner Told Us Their Holiday Party Outfit Go-Tos (And They’re Easy To Copy)

2014 may have been Kim Kardashian’s year to “Break the Internet” but we have a feeling 2015 will be all about her two younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Between Kendall’s catwalk domination and new Estée Lauder contract and Kylie’s social media influence (a staggering 15.3 million fans follow her every move on Instagram) not to mention a range of entrepreneurial ventures, these two are definitely one’s to watch.

Yet another project in their arsenal? That would be a 14-piece Holiday Party Collection for PacSun, chock full of affordable items perfect for channelling the “it” girls at your next holiday soirée including a sequined sheer vest, black cut-out romper, and a 1920s-inspired lace and fringe dress.

As for what the girls are digging themselves when it comes to getting dressed for holiday parties this year (and we can only imagine that these two have quite a few to attend)? “My holiday go-to is anything with crushed velvet,” Kylie told us. “It’s a good holiday piece to have and can be mixed into my closet staples, like denim or outerwear.”

As for a styling trick that we can all steal from the duo for dressing for holiday parties without looking cheesy, Kendall suggested:”Take your favorite holiday embellishments—sequins, lace, sheer—and pair it back to a classic staple, like a leather moto jacket or trench coat.”

The Kardashian and Jenner clan’s love of Christmas is no secret (remember the family’s famous Christmas cards) and Kendall and Kylie are clearly not immune to Christmas fever. When we asked what they thought of the ugly Christmas sweater trend, Kendall apparently is down to jump on board: “Why not! After all, Christmas only comes once a year.” As for what Kylie is most looking forward to this year, she told us: “Getting all of the family together. We’re all so busy so I value the time when we’re all together.” Clearly a sentiment we can all share.

Watch the two hang out in the snow and in their Holiday Party Collection for PacSun in the video below. Kendall and Kylie’s new Party Collection is shoppable on PacSun.com now and will hit PacSun stores on December 13.