Kylie Jenner Posted a Throwback with Jordyn Woods & Fans Are Convinced They’re Friends Again

Well, wel, well. We have an update on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. Kylie Jenner posted a vacation photo with Jordyn Woods. Well—it’s a photo from her vacation with Woods. It’s not a new vacation. But it definitely has to mean something, right? Jenner shared a throwback photo late last night (#throwbackthursday) on Instagram, and it’s from that famous last vacation she and her ex-bestie took in the beginning of the year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the #TBT album on Instagram, and fans immediately recognized the location. She’s in a different bathing suit in this shot—a smoky red bathing suit instead of that lime green one we saw so much of in the selfies she and Woods both posted back in January.

So what’s interesting about this? Well, it’s a very bold choice to share a photo that marked a time of happiness, prior to the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Woods. Maybe it’s different because it’s a friend and not a boyfriend, but we probs wouldn’t be posting vacation photos from a trip we took with an ex-boyfriend, right? Who knows. But some fans are convinced this means Jenner and Woods are on good terms. Because why else would she share a photo that she knows people will recognize?

Maybe she “felt cute, might delete later, IDK.” But it’s a statement nonetheless. Jenner captioned the selfie, “throwback vacation vibes💥,” and it’s making us want to pack our bags, hop on a flight, land some place warm and never return. But alas, it’s Thursday and we all have work.

Fans were quick to point out that Woods is not in the photo. “Same place without jordy,” one fan wrote. “No more jordyn lol,” another commented. Back in January, Woods Jenner and Stormi were inseparable and always appearing in each other’s Instagrams (minus Stormi, cause she didn’t have one of course.) Could this be the end of Jenner and Woods’s tiff? It looks promising.