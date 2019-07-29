StyleCaster
Uh Oh, Kylie Jenner Finally Unfollowed Jordyn Woods On Instagram & We Know Why

Uh Oh, Kylie Jenner Finally Unfollowed Jordyn Woods On Instagram & We Know Why

Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner
It seems like there is no reconciliation in sight these former besties. Kylie Jenner’s reason for unfollowing Jordyn Woods on Instagram is so dramatic. After their massive falling out five months ago—over, lest we forget, Jordyn’s alleged cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson—it appears Jordyn is back in the dog house for the same reason. And, perhaps, for good this time. Our girl can’t catch a break!

Jordyn has an unfortunate knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You may remember that on Friday, TMZ broke the news that Jordyn was spotted at a Houston bar with none other than Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, basketball player James Harden. Despite sources stating that the meeting was “coincidental” and chalked up to a simple gathering of mutual friends, KarJenner fans and followers ran with the accusatory story. So much so, that it now appears that Kylie put stock into their gossip: by Friday evening, she was no longer following Jordyn’s Instagram.

While Jordyn is still following Kylie, the pair has likely reached the final chapter in their relationship. Kylie is moving on. A source close to Kylie revealed last week to US Weekly that “[Kylie] realized there were moments in her life that it was just her family and Jordyn [and] she had become codependent. … She has a great network she wasn’t seeing.” This seemed to foreshadow Kylie’s own statement regarding her broken friendship with Jordyn. Inrecent clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie admits that their falling out was actually for the best: 

I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together, I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others.

Jordyn-Kylie-IG

Image: Instagram.

Jordyn-Kylie-Unfollow

Image: Instagram.

 

Jordyn is busy turning a new leaf herself, working on a project in New Orleans. Maybe it’s not so bad that Kylie is moving on, too.

View this post on Instagram

plus she know my babymama is a trophy 🏆

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

I only keep a bad one on my side🔐💍

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

MY GIRLS💚🍀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

we’ve traveled lives together

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

two days left 💍👀💋 @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

what girls really do when they go to the bathroom😁

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

lil baby

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

babymama

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

piercings 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

that’s my best friend!!! we go legend!!!!

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Bestie 😇😇

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

You not a gang member. You a tourist!

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

miss u kitty

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

summers almost over party

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

