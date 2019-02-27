There’s a Rumor That Kylie Jenner Worried Jordyn Woods Cheated with Travis Scott Too

File this under stuff we can’t believe: Kylie Jenner worried that Jordyn Woods cheated with Travis Scott too. According to a source for HollywoodLife, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had a “heart to heart” with her boyfriend and asked him if her best friend ever did anything inappropriate. “Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate,” the source said.

Scott’s response? Never—and if it did happen, his girlfriend would be the first one to know. “He said of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away,” the source said. The news comes a week after it was reported that Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had broken up after rumors that he cheated with Woods at a club in Los Angeles.

Since the news broke, all of the Kardashians—Kim, Khloé and Kourtney—as well as their younger sister, Kendall Jenner, have distanced themselves from Woods. But the hardest to detach herself is, obviously, Jenner, who has been close friends with the model since they were in middle school. Woods and Jenner were introduced to each other through their mutual friend, Jaden Smith, whose dad, Will Smith, is a family friend of the Woods family. “While Kylie wants to forgive Jordyn, she can’t help but feel foolish for trusting her. Kylie is going back and thinking about all of Jordyn’s interactions with Tyga too,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Kylie just can’t believe everything that has happened and wishes this was all a big mistake because she misses her bestie.”

Though Jenner still follows Woods on Instagram TMZ reported this week that her security clearance to the reality star star’s gated community has been revoked. Who knows what’s happened to the (former?) BFFs. Guess we’ll have to tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians to find out. Darn you, Kris Jenner. You get us every time.