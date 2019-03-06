Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Still Friends? Here’s Everything We Know

This past month has basically been a Kardashian-Jenner family nightmare. Following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with the youngest Jenner’s best friend we’re left wondering: Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still friends?

Sources close to Jenner said her life was turned upside-down when she found out that Woods had kissed Thompson. And another source told TMZ that Jenner has been dealing with some trust issues since then (hence, perhaps why she accused her own boyfriend, Travis Scott, of cheating). But now, sources tell TMZ that the beauty mogul still isn’t ready forgive Woods just yet. She needs more time to heal.

Apparently, Woods still hasn’t picked up her belongings from Jenner’s guest house where she was living up until she moved out following the cheating scandal.

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out with her opinions on the matter loudly and proudly. Obviously, she’s devastated. But, in fairness, the blame should be on both Woods and Thompson. They are both to blame and Kardashian knows that. However, he is her family and her daughter’s father. So, to her, that makes a difference.

On March 1, she seemed to be in a slightly more aggressive place, writing, “Why are you lying @ jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

About 20 minutes later, she added another tweet writing, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well”

About 24 hours later, on March 2, the reality star took to Twitter again. “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she told her followers (and the world). Damn. She is not holding back.

She kind of turned her opinion on the whole matter upside-down writing that Thompson was more at fault than Woods.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

But Kardashian is focusing on her future: Baby True. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Three days ago, Kardashian shared this sweet photo. “💞💜My sweet angel 💜💞,” she wrote.

While Kardashian is moving on, it seems Jenner might need more time. She has not been so quick to forgive as of right now. But that’s understandable, it was her best friend. She feels betrayed and hurt. We understand needing more time.