Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are Friends Again, According to This Instagram Theory

People are turning to social media to figure out whether Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are still friends. Clues are easy to find these days with Instagram, Twitter, text and all other forms of social media right at our fingertips. So here is a refresher (in case you’ve been in space for the last month). Woods and Jenner have been on the rocks since the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, and Woods broke. Woods moved out of Jenner’s home andKardashian severed ties with Woods—she’d like to do the same with Thompson, but he’s the father of her child and family comes first. (The pair are broken up, but he will remain in her life).

Since all this drama, fans have been wondering whether the former best friends will ever reconnect. But now it appears Instagram has given us somewhat of an answer. Woods was silent on Instagram for a long time after the scandal broke, but she returned to Instagram on March 8. Then, two days ago, the 21-year-old model posted twice in one day, and the funny thing is—so did Jenner. Is it just a coincidence? One fan was quick to point out the connection saying, “Is it just me or, every time you POST something, Kylie posts something right after?”

Well, let’s take a look at the information social media has provided us with. At 2 p.m. PST (Los Angeles time), Woods shared this photo of herself bikini clad. She captioned the pic, “ahh the sun is finallly back.. 🍀 @iconswim #ad.”

Shortly after, Jenner shared this photo of herself (also in a swimsuit!) with her daughter, Stormi.

So that could just be a random fluke, right? Well—Woods then shared this selfie a few hours later:

And again—shortly after, Jenner posted a video.

The two posts don’t really have anything to do with one another, but the timing definitely seems curious. Plus, both girls only follow a couple hundred people (including each other), so it’s pretty likely they would’ve seen each others photos.