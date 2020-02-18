Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Still Aren’t Friends a Year After the Tristan Thompson Drama

We know that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are beyond done after he cheated on her with her little sister’s (former) best friend. But where is Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship at a year after their Tristan and Khloé drama? Well, according to a source for People, their friendship is nonexistent.

An insider told the magazine on Monday, February 17, that Jordyn and Kylie don’t even communicate and that the model is done asking the Kardashian family for their forgiveness. “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” the source said. “She said what she had to say.”

The insider explains that Jordyn is too concentrated on her career to worry about the drama. In 2019, she guest-starred on Freeform’s Grown-ish in her acting debut. She’s also rumored to be the Kangaroo on FOX’s The Masked Singer, which, if true, would’ve also taken up a lot of her time. “She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” the source said. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

While there’s no hope for Tristan and Khloé get back together, a source told People in December that the couple are amicable for the sake of their 1-year-old daughter, True. “Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” the insider said. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

News of #TristanGate broke up on February 19, 2019, when TMZ reported that Khloé and Tristan had broken up after he cheated on her with Jordyn. The drama led to a fallout between Kylie and Jordyn, who were former best friends, as well as an ex-communication from the rest of the Kardashian family. In an interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed that Tristan kissed her (not the other way around) and that it wasn’t a make out.

Now, pretty much a year later, and it doesn’t look like the Kardashians are ready to welcome Jordyn back into the fam. Who knows if they ever will, but Jordyn looks like she’s doing just fine without them.