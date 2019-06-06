Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are Trying To Mend Their Broken Friendship, So Things Are Looking Up

There is nothing better than a best friend. Someone who you can completely be yourself with, laugh with, cry with, etc. The list goes on and on. So the current Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship status is no surprise—the two are in contact and are working on repairing their friendship. Though it was severely damaged when Woods betrayed the Kardashian/Jenner family by kissing Tristan Thompson, there is reportedly a chance of reconciliation. According to a source at Us Weekly, Jenner and Woods’ are privately working through their issues and are attempting to mend their friendship. According to the outlet, the two women are still in contact and, “their relationship is on the road to recovery,” the source added.

While they’re both probably very happy to be talking again, they understand that their relationship can never be the way it was before the Thompson cheating scandal. Wounds heal, but your skin is never the same—there’s almost always a scar. So though they may become friends again, even close ones, they’re both aware it will be a different friendship. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them—and Kylie’s family—heal,” a source told Us. It’s the age-old saying, “Trust is the hardest thing to gain and the easiest to lose.”

This update from Us Weekly comes off the tails of a report from E! News that Jenner had decided to not be friends with Woods again. “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” a source at People said back in May. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy.”

The source at People went on to say that Jenner has had a very difficult time navigating her relationship with Woods post-scandal. The 21-year-old model hurt Jenner’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her family. That said, the two were inseparable before this one mistake. “For a long time, it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship,” the source explained. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of life.”

Well, now it seems like the reality mogul has decided to not give the relationship up—at least not completely.

Everyone: Are you and Jordyn BFF’s again?

Kylie: