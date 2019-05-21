Kylie Jenner Just Asked Jordyn Woods To Pick Her Stuff Up From Her House & Yikes

Ahh spring. It’s finally here! And it was time to do some spring cleaning. Kylie Jenner asked Jordyn Woods to officially move out from her home, so it appears the reality star is ready to officially move on from the friendship. It’s been a few months since the Woods and Tristan Thompson drama took place. At the time, Woods moved out of Jenner’s home. But it appears she left some things behind—until now that is. Jenner just had her former BFF pick up her things. Ugh. So sad. It’s like a bad breakup. We all know the “pick up your items from the apartment” (or in this case, mansion) step.

According to a source at E! News, “Kylie has moved on with her life and is not thinking about Jordyn and what happened.”

Plus, who doesn’t love a good deep clean? Marie Kondo would definitely approve—unfortunately Woods doesn’t spark joy for Jenner anymore. Out with the old, in with the new, right? According to the source, Jenner just “texted Jordyn to come and get her stuff.” And the 21-year-old model did exactly that. The insider added, “Jordyn was respectful about it and got her stuff out.”

And honestly, both girls have moved on pretty well, it seems. The Instagram influencer is currently designing a home (casual) and has been pretty active on social media, even asking her followers for decoration tips. Jenner, on the other hand, is super busy launching her new skincare line, Kylie Skin. The line drops tomorrow, May 22. So Jenner’s hands are definitely full.

Maybe we should all do a little spring cleaning ourselves.