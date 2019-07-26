Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Still On the Rocks—Yikes

The drama just won’t end. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friendship feelings are still very heavy, apparently. And, it’s going to take a lot for them to work through. Four months after the over-the-top scandal was reported, Kylie still hasn’t come around to Jordyn.

Apparently, instead of reconciling her relationship with Jordyn, Kylie is focusing on her other friendships. As an insider told Us Weekly, “Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close.” The insider then took a bit of a dig at Jordyn, sharing with the outlet,

Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be. Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.

But it’s not just Kylie’s relationship with Jordyn that’s been adding stress to the young billionaire and reality star’s life. The Kylie Lip Kit creator has been struggling with rumors that her partner, Travis Scott, also cheated back in March when Kylie discovered “overly-friendly DMs” on his phone, according to Elle Magazine. The couple, however, has put all of that in the past. Kylie and Travis are “doing very well as a couple, considering the rumors that were floating around about Travis cheating,” according to another source. The accusations of infidelity were “very difficult for Kylie at first,” the source shared, but she “trusts Travis completely.”

This update on Kylie’s personal relationships comes only 10 days after People reported on the reality star’s new circle of friends. “As sad as the Jordyn situation has been for Kylie, she has also been forced to make new friendships,” the source shared with People. “Some of the girls on her [Kylie Skin Turks and Caicos] trip, used to be more like acquaintances, but they are now great friends.”