Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Basically Confirmed They’re Friends Again, with This Instagram Clue

Thank you, social media, for being our portal into the Kardashian’s lives (well, that and their tell-all reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.) Instagram is proving that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are friends again. Jenner and Woods’s recent social media activity is reminiscent of when the two were best friends forever. In case you’ve forgotten, Jenner and Woods “broke up” after Woods’s cheating scandal with Jenner’s half-sister’s boyfriend (and baby daddy!) Tristan Thompson. Following that drama, Woods was outed by the Kardashian/Jenner fan. The 21-year-old model escaped to London to avoid the debut trailer for the 16th season of KUWTK, which heavily featured moments around the cheating scandal (including Khloé Kardashian screaming at then phone “LIAR” as she watched Woods talk about the events on the Red Table Talk).

But now it seems things between Jenner and Woods are on the mend. Woods’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, took to Instagram to leave a comment on Jenner’s recent pic of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Elizabeth posted three red heart emojis. That’s quite a lot! Just one would suffice if things were still bumpy between her daughter and the reality star. But get this—not only did Woods’s mother make that comment, but Woods herself reacted to a video of baby Stormi walking around with her dad, Travis Scott. Woods liked the video, and, as well all know, in this day and age that most definitely means something. Could it be Woods seeking approval or showing that she still loves Stormi despite the strained relationship she has with her parents? Perhaps. Or it could be the beginning of a new, old friendship.

And the adorable video of Stormi and Scott.

We totally get Woods missing Stormi—look how cute she is! So freakin’ adorable.