Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Were Spotted Keeping It Cute At a Club

It’s always hard to repair a broken relationship–friendship or otherwise. However, since Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were just spotted clubbing, it looks like both ladies are willing to do the work to get their friendship on track. Back in Feb. 2019, the pair went their sperate ways after rumors swirled that Woods had hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Though Woods tried to clear the air, saying she regretted attending Thompson’s party, he was the aggressor; the KarJenners effectively ousted her from their inner circle.

Though Jenner, who had been best friends with Woods for years tried to stay neutral, she eventually asked the SECNDNTURE founder to move out of her home. Since then, both ladies have been focused on their respective business ventures and their other friends. However, last week, reports swirled that Woods and Jenner were trying to repair their relationship. A source told US Weekly, “Their relationship is on the road to recovery.” Since they were both spotted chatting at a night club, it looks like that source was pretty legit.

Though the two women aren’t as tight as they once were, they have a mutual friend, Stassie Karanikolaou–(the same girl Kylie threw that ill-advised Handmaid’s Tale party for.) To celebrate Stassie’s 22nd birthday, they headed to Bootsy Bellows (which we guess is some LA club?). TMZ is reporting that the duo, “spoke with each other briefly inside the VIP area.” Both women only stopped by to make an appearance. Woods spent her time in the lower section of the club for about 20 mins while Kylie showed her face for about 30 mins in the “top-level” VIP section.

The pair linked briefly, and apparently, there were lots of smiles and good vibes all around. We’re sure Jordyn wanted to ask how her boo Stormi was doing. Though the ladies will probably never have the relationship they once had, we’re glad they aren’t paying attention to the noise around them, and they are going with their true feelings.

In a plot twist that is quite frankly the most LA shit ever, Tristan Thompson was also in the club that evening, but of course, Kylie and Jordyn avoided him like the plague.

So are there no other clubs in LA?