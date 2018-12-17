You Can Score the Exact Bra Kylie Jenner Wore in This Instagram for Just $35

If this isn’t best friendship, we don’t know what is.

In August 2018, Kylie Jenner‘s BFF/”wifey” Jordyn Woods launched her very own fashion label called Secndnture. The size-inclusive, activewear-inspired brand produced all kinds of trendy workout clothes, and fans went nuts for it. The best part? They could own any piece from the collection for under $100. That’s right: literally nothing on the Secndnture website costs more than $75 USD.

Reality star Kylie Jenner, whose wardrobe likely costs hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, is apparently no different from the leagues of Woods supporters—she sports the affordable label on the reg, too! Need proof? Just pop over to her Instagram account.

The other day, Jenner posted a video on Instagram, showing off her new top from Secndnture. While we’re pretty sure it’s technically a sports bra, when Jenner paired it with some high-waisted leggings (also from Secndnture), it looked like a totally chic, normal, wear-around-in-public outfit—not something reserved solely for the elliptical.

There’s tons of good news to accompany this Insta Story. First of all, it means the outfit is good for more than just exercising (thank goodness—bye gym, hello brunch). Second of all, Jenner uses the video to tell her fans that the pieces fit really well (blessed). And third of all, her entire outfit costs only $90 combined.

Is. That. Real?

The answer is yes—it’s very real. And at the end of the day, we know you’ve already got some black leggings lying around. So if you want to recreate Jenner’s outfit as inexpensively as possible, you can opt for just the bra top, and still look totally fly for only $35. Oh, and here’s a link to buy it. Because it’s that easy.

Long story short, it’s possible to look cute, feel comfy, and dress like a KarJenner for only $35. If 2018 gave us anything, it’s this.