Kylie Jenner’s Denim OOTD Low-Key Looks Like A McDonald’s Ad

The KarJenners are known for some pretty over-the-top outfits, but for the most part, Kylie Jenner’s jeans are usually low-key. I mean, how funky can denim really get? That said, I went to Jenner’s page this morning expecting another bikini pic from her tropical family vacation, but instead was met with a denim ‘fit that gave me #ad vibes for everyone’s favorite Happy Meals.

OK, take a good look at the photo and tell me I’m wrong. In her recent ‘Gram, Jenner poses in front of her car wearing dark-wash denim, sneakers, a nude SKIMS face mask and a white crop top. The top features edgy cut-outs and an asymmetrical back, but it’s the jeans that are really turning heads. There’s basically a big hot pink M painted across the bum and legs—and call me crazy, but it’s literally the McDonalds logo. Like, it just is!

I know the golden arches are, well, gold, but what on earth could this pink M possibly stand for??? My first guess was Moschino, known for their use of Barbie pink, but after extensively searching the internet in search of this particular pair of denim, I haven’t been able to find them anywhere.

Perhaps they were a DIY? Or, maybe Stormi used a full ten tubes of Kylie Cosmetics High Maintenance Lip Kit and shmeared them across her mom’s fave jeans?? Who knows.

Jenner didn’t tag the jeans, but she obviously wanted us to know about them. Her look-back-at-it pose had her derrière (and the pink M) on full display! It appears as though this was Jenner’s flying-home-from-vacation ‘fit—personally, I prefer leggings and the baggiest hoodie in my closet, but hey, to each their own.

Obviously, the photo is not a subtle McDonalds sponsored post. But hey, at first glance, didn’t it seem like one? Maybe there’s a Kylie Skin x McDonalds collab coming in the near future that combines her brand’s signature pink hue with those iconic golden arches. Perhaps a rose quartz skin roller to de-puff after I’ve eaten too many fries?

All in all, this isn’t my favorite Jenner OOTD, but it did send me down a Google black hole after trying to find the exact pair of jeans. Kylie, you win this round…