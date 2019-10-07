Kylie Jenner’s Latest Instagram Quote Is Definitely About Travis Scott & Yikes

It looks like this makeup mogul is ready to spill the real tea about the demise of her two-year relationship. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram quote meaning about Travis Scott is super revealing and we kind of don’t know what to do with all of this information. If you’re perplexed, Kylie and Travis left us all gasping at brunch when they announced they were splitting after two years together and a baby daughter, Stormi. This was especially shocking since they seemed to be happier than ever.

From there, things got even more peculiar. Travis was accused of cheating on Kylie, the reality starlet was spotted hanging with her ex-Tyga and details about the couple’s non-stop fighting began to surface. Though the pair seem to be amicable–Trav’s new single, “Highest In the Room” seems to allude to his breakup with lyrics like–“You say you love me, don’t you lie.”

Now, it’s Kylie’s turn to get cryptic. On Sunday, Oct. 6, while sharing some new Kylie Skin products and some snaps from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood –Kylie got candid about happiness. She posted a quote that read,

Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.

Since Trav and Kylie couldn’t seem to agree on the direction of their relationship–we can get how Kylie might have felt frustrated, However, we’re glad that she’s learning at a young age to NEVER put anyone’s happiness above her own.

From where we’re sitting, we’re sure Kylie’s feelings might be a bit raw, but she’s still determined to live her best life. On Oct. 3, she wrote, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Welp, there it is.