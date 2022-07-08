Kylie Just Accused an Instacart Driver of ‘Lying For Attention’ After He Claimed to Hear Her Son ‘Scream’

A delivery to remember. Kylie Jenner slammed her Instacart driver through a thread of comments and a shady TikTok video. The cosmetics mogul took to the video app to dispel claims that her Instacart driver made about her house.

An alleged Instacart driver, Pablo Tamayo, made a TikTok on July 6, 2022, claiming that he dropped off an order at Kylie’s house. Pablo documented the experience of picking up the order in Erewhon and going to Kylie’s residence in Los Angeles. The TikToker was stunned as he said that he “CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP.” He then explained the list of events that happened including going inside Kylie’s gates to give the order to one of Kylie’s assistants. “This bitch could have paid me more,” he said in the video filmed inside his car. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.” He then recounted his short visit to her house, “I see all these assistants, all these maids and shit. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” which would refer to Kylie and Travis Scott’s children, Stormi, or their son whose name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Kylie responded directly to the video in a thread of comments that are now deleted, “no one comes through the gate!” she wrote. “the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” she added a second comment, “i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” She subsequently made a TikTok video of her making sandwiches that featured the pepperoni that Pablo showed off on his own TikTok. She commented on her video, “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.”

Kylie’s video also featured her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott who made headlines on July 4, 2022, after trying to stop the chaos at his concert in Coney Island. A video captured by TMZ caught all the times that the “Franchise” rapper told his audience to calm down. “We need y’all to get down,” he said at a person who was climbing the metal scaffolding.” The performance comes eight months after 10 people died at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, on November 5, 2021.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.