Kylie Jenner Is Currently In The Hospital & It Sounds Super Serious

This sounds so scary. Kylie Jenner’s hospitalization and symptoms have just been made public, and it’s all extremely intense. Kylie was supposed to present at the 71st Primetime Emmys with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, however, when she was nowhere to be found, we heard that she was feeling under the weather.

Now, TMZ is reporting that things are much more serious than we originally thought. Apparently, Kylie has been admitted to a hospital after exhibiting flu-like symptoms for several days. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was nauseous and dizzy as well. For now, there is no word on what’s actually happening with Kylie, but we do know that she’s getting the best care possible.

Though Kylie’s mama, Kris Jenner is currently vacationing in Paris with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble–Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner has been by her daughter’s side at the hospital. A source told Hollywood Life that they were unsure if Travis Scott has also been by her side, or if he’s stayed at home looking after their daughter, Stormi.

Regardless–being very ill is no joke and with an empire to run and a baby to raise, we hope that Kylie feels better soon.

There is some good news here. Kylie Cosmetics just announced their collab with Balmain. Kylie is really good friends with Olivier Rousteing, the French fashion designer and creative director of Balmain so a Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain capsule collection seems like a good move. Kylie said in a statement about the collab,

About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.

Hopefully, Kylie is ready to hop back to it soon.