Kylie Jenner Threw A ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Themed Party & Twitter Is Letting Her Have It

Listen, we all live for Elizabeth Moss’ June on the Hulu adapted of Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel, but the themes in The Handmaid’s Tale are serious and involve misogyny, sexual violence, and sexism among others. So, when Kylie Jenner threw a Handmaid’s Tale themed party, people were obviously pissed. We love to dress up, we lived for Black Panther, and we couldn’t wait to dress up as Nakia for Halloween. However, out of every television show currently on TV from Grey’s Anatomy to Stranger Things, and even The Crown, it’s a bit startling that Jenner would choose such a polarizing series for her amusement.

So this is what happened, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has a “new best friend” Stassie Karanikolaou and being the boss billionaire friend she is, she decided to throw Stassie a lavish 22nd birthday party. However, the Handmaid’s Tale-themed part of the festivities made everyone raise their eyebrows. When we say that Stormi’s mom went all out with this party, she spared no expense. It’s actually pretty alarming.

In addition to dressing in the red hooded cloaks and bonnet caps, there were also Gilead flags draped around the party as part of the decor, and random women dressed as Marthas. It’s disturbing AF.

One Twitter user was so alarmed that they said, “Can someone please reassure me that ‘Kylie Jenner’s Handmaid’s Tale–Themed Party’ is a phrase I hallucinated on this festering grease trap of a hellsite.”

Another added, “Women’s bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid’s tale theme party was a good idea.”

We’re just hoping that Kylie has never actually seen the series and she thought the outfits were just cute?

Considering the current state of women’s reproductive rights in this country it’s almost astounding that Jenner would be this tone deaf and most folks on Twitter are letting her have it.

Smh. Calabasas is a strange place.