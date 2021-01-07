Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged For Selling an ‘Overpriced’ Hand Sanitizer Amid the Pandemic

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner drama. There’ backlash to Kylie Jenner’s $7 hand sanitizer, with critics accusing her of “profiting off” the pandemic.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Twitter on Tuesday, January 5, to promote her brand Kylie Skin’s new hand sanitizer. According to Kylie Skin’s website, the hand sanitizer, which costs $7 for two fluid ounces, is formulated with 80 percent alcohol and has glycerine to “soothe and protect skin from dryness.” “my @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! http://KYLIESKIN.COM 🤍 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness! ✨,” Kylie tweeted.

It didn’t take long for critics to slam the Kylie Cosmetics founder for her new product, with some calling it “overpriced” when many hand sanitizers on the market cost less for more. “for 4 interest free payments of 1.75 you could have your very own overpriced kylie sanitizer 😌,” tweeted user @scchmidthappens.

User @tonykynn wrote, “Not @KylieJenner making hand sanitizer to profit off a pandemic. Yessss girl pocket the already millions of dollars you have.” “Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic,” tweeted user @sophiapearll.

Kylie’s hand sanitizer comes after she was slammed in August 2020 for flying to Paris, France, from her home in Calabasas, California, amid the current health crisis. According to E! News, Kylie traveled to Paris to for a “business” trip to Peter Harf, the CEO of Coty Inc., the company she sold a 51 percent Kylie Cosmetics stake to in 2019. “She was able to enter the country on a business exemption,” a source told E! News in September 2020. “She had meetings for her cosmetics brand and brought friends along to make a trip out of it.”

In an Instagram Story in March 2020, Kylie warned her followers to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. “Hey guys. Happy self quarantine!” she said at the time. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

She continued, “Practice social distancing, self quarantine.”