Kylie Jenner’s Lime Green Bikini Is Cute AF & You Can Get The Same Look For Less

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is a true style icon—whether she’s boasting Chanel logomania ensembles or cool AF bikinis. Unfortunately, it can often be difficult to shop her looks, considering the prices are typically what I pay in rent (or more, TBH). However, Kylie Jenner’s recent green bikini ensemble on Instagram is one look that’s ridiculously easy to find at lower prices. And for anyone who follows the Kardashian/Jenner clan, you’ll know this is a big-ass deal. I can’t count the number of times I’ve loved an outfit a member of the family wore, only to find out the top alone is more than my entire paycheck. But not today, folks. Hot girl summer awaits us all—no matter your budget.

While we can’t offer you a gorgeous pool or Kylie Jenner’s net worth (I wish, right?), we can offer you myriad ways to get her bikini look. This lime green bikini might just become the staple of the summer, so go ahead and treat yourself to a couple variations if you’d like. Plus, it should come as no surprise that neon green is once again trending for summer 2020. Now is the time to embrace the trend—and there’s no better way to do it than by shopping Kylie Jenner’s green bikini look.

To help get you score Kylie Jenner’s sexy look for less, we rounded up some of the cutest lime green bikinis out there—including the exact one Jenner’s wearing in her Instagram, if you want to spend a little extra coin. There’s sure to be no shortage of neon green this summer, but styles will likely sell out quickly. So take this opportunity to get Kylie Jenner’s look, stay on-trend for summer and save some cash. It’s a win/win/win situation, and we’re here for it.

1. Scrunch Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bottoms

If you want to get really close to the exact bikini Kylie Jenner is sporting, this is a great option. The bottoms are high-waisted rather than low cut, but both bikinis are the same shade of lime green and both a stretchy scrunch material.

2. High-Waisted Bikini Set

Another fun option is this neon high-waisted bikini which features a cool belt detail on the top. It’s easily mixed and matched with other bikinis you might already have, too.

3. Neon Green Bikini Set

While this bikini doesn’t have the same scrunch fabric, the style is super similar to that of Kylie’s. The sporty top is especially close—and offers some extra support as well.

4. Solid Sporty Swimsuit

This style is more of a classic bikini than Kylie’s little green number, but it’s just as fun for summer. If you want to get a similar look but like a triangle top cut, this bikini is for you.

5. Scoop Neck Top & V Front Bottom Bikini

Another very similar option to Kylie Jenner’s lime green bikini look is this bright swimsuit. No scrunch material, but the cut is almost exactly the same!

6. Triangle Bikini Set

If you like the look of the low-cut bikini bottom but prefer a triangle top, this neon bikini is another great option. Plus, the top has adjustable straps, so you can find your most comfortable fit.

7. Ginny Scrunch Bikini Set

Of course, if you want to get the exact bikini worn by Kylie, you can shop it from Reina Olga. It’s one size fits XS-XL, so make sure you check out the size chart before purchasing. Then, by all means, Instagram it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.