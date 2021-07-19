PSA: Kylie Jenner’s Good American Gold Bikini Is Still Available

Scroll To See More Images

Call me over-invested, but I find it so freaking cute when the Kardashians support one another’s businesses. I can’t imagine what it would be like to compete in an industry against one of my sisters, but these ladies do such a great job of hyping one another up and promoting their favorite things. Just last week, Kim Kardashian posted posing in an 818 Tequila hat, and now Kylie Jenner’s gold bikini from Good American will no doubt inspire sales for Khloé. I’m buying it, for one!

Jenner is always one to serve up some good bikini inspo, so I look to her for what’s trending in the swimsuit sphere. This weekend, she took to the ‘Gram to show off in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny gold bikini, proving metallics are in for the rest of the summer.

At first, I wondered where Jenner’s ‘fit was from, but a well-placed tag told me it came from none other than Khloé Kardashian’s Good American. The brand began with just denim, but has since expanded to include a wide range of apparel and footwear from bodysuits to activewear to heels to some mega-hot, Jenner-approved swimwear. Exhibit A.

Never one to follow the rules, it appears Jenner put her own twist on the suit. She’s seen wearing the Metallic Bikini Wrap Top, which features super-long straps meant to be wrapped around the torso for a criss-cross look, but instead she’s chosen to tie them into a bow at the bust and let the excess hang down, creating a totally new look.

I have no doubt that this tie job really cinches the bust, so as someone with a larger chest, I’ll definitely be trying this out with my own wrap-style bikinis. And buying this one to copy her, of course.

If itsy-bitsy isn’t your think when it comes to swimwear, don’t fret. Good American has multiple different metallic swim silhouettes to choose from, so you can copy Jenner to a T or go for a more full-coverage, high-waisted bottom. Or, a sexy one-piece! If you want to nix the metallics altogether, I’m personally vibing hard with the brands latest swim drop, which is all summer-ready neons.

Below, read on for a few of GA’s metallic options, or shop all swim on the Good American site.

Metallic Bikini Wrap Top

As Jenner proved, you can tie this Wrap Top multiple ways, making it more bang for your buck.

Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom

If skimpy bottoms suit your taste, the adjustable Perfect Fit Bottoms will be, well, perfect.

Metallic Waist Cincher Bottom

I personally prefer a bit more bum coverage, so the Waist Cincher Bottoms are more my speed.

Metallic Waist Cincher One-Piece

And if you’re not into bikinis altogether, there’s no shame in ditching them for this hot-AF one-piece!